Karagöz and Hacivat to go to London

Mengü Türk, who lives in the U.K., will perform an English version of the shadow play "Salıncak" ("Swing") in London after the education that she received in the Karagöz Museum in Bursa province. According to a statement by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, Türk came to Bursa as part of the "Turkish Culture Introduction Project" of the Yunus Emre Institute.

Türk was trained in shadow play figures and the reflection of figures on the scene for a week in the museum.

Having studied acting in London where she has been living for 10 years, Türk will adapt "Salıncak" into English and present it to spectators there.

Türk implied that the Karagöz Museum has an important mission to transfer an abstract heritage to coming generations.

Noting she will choose the soundtracks for the play from English songs, Türk added: "The song that is used in the final of the play can be changed to a popular song by Michael Jackson. We can make people love the shadow play of Karagöz and Hacivat (traditional shadow theater characters) with jokes and motifs that are proper to English culture."