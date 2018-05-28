Competition commemorates first Turkish female painter

The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism holds its 74th State Exhibition on Paintings and Sculptures in memory of the first Turkish female painter Mihri Müşfik. The total prize money of the contest, which aims to bring new works to Turkish art and raise productivity by displaying the latest works of artists, is TL 180,000 ($38,200).

In the contest, which will be held in the categories of painting, sculpture, ceramics and serigraphy, three TL 15,000 first prizes will be given for each category, equaling TL 180,000 in total. In addition, artists will be given a certificate of achievement for their works that are deemed worthy of an award. Some 20 works in each category, which are deemed to be worthy of display in the contest, will receive TL 500 and a participation certificate.

Those who would like to apply for the contest can submit their applications online with their e-devlet passwords between June 16 and Sept. 28.

The selection committee of the contest, which will be comprised of eight academics and artists and one representative from the ministry, will be announced after the deadline date.

Those who would like to apply for the 74th State Exhibition on Paintings and Sculptures can get further information and details regarding the terms of reference at the website of the Directorate General of Fine Arts.