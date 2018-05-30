Ali İsmail Türemen's retrospective exhibition 'Rağmen Mavi' at Kibele Gallery

İş Sanat Kibele Gallery is currently hosting painting, engraving artist and sculptor Ali İsmail Türemen's retrospective exhibition titled "Rağmen Mavi" (Despite Blue).

Searching for new things through his art life since the 1960s, Türemen is a versatile artist who pushes the conditions of the time in order to reach the better.

The artist produces pattern, engraving, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings along with ceramics and glass statues, and reflects his own perspective on them with different techniques.





Türemen has meaningful works, such as "Mezar Taşları" (Grave Stones), which he created with inspiration from Ottoman gravestones at the Karacaahmet Cemetery, "Tanımsızlar" (Undefined Ones) and "Alfabe" (Alphabet).

"Blue Figures" is one of his most impressive works that reflects his authentic narrative. He says he cannot imagine his figures, which represent people who are stuck and cannot fit in with their problems and dilemmas, in any other color than blue.

For him, the reason of this is Eastern tradition. He expressed that blue is wisdom, and he could only think of Yunus Emre and Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi as blue.

Ali İsmail Türemen conducted precious works in the academic world in addition to the art world. He has also trained many successful young artists.

Having a great role in the tradition of Applied Fine Arts Academy, where he graduated, the artist contributed to the international collection of the Contemporary Arts Museum within the body of Eskişehir Anadolu University's Fine Arts School.

Having opened more than 30 solo exhibitions in his life, Türemen also took part in many group exhibitions and biennials. The artist's "Rağmen Mavi" exhibition can be seen at İş Sanat Kibele Gallery until June 30.