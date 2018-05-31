   
Collector displays a special selection

A work by Ali Atmaca in the collection.
The "Mixed Collection Exhibition," where some paintings belonging to collector Serda Güvenç will be exhibited, is meeting art lovers at Trump Art Gallery (TAG).

Trump Art Gallery, which is at the Trump Towers Shopping Mall, is hosting a new exhibition featuring works from the collection of Serda Güvenç. In the exhibition, where a contemporary anthology will take place, works of master artists, such as Ali Atmaca, Hakan Ada, İsmail Ateş, Nedret Yaşar, Memduh Kuzay, Rasin Berk, Yiğit Yazıcı and Yurdanur Şentürk, will welcome visitors.

Curated by Bülent Aydın, the exhibition can be seen at Trump Art Gallery, on the B3 floor of Trump Towers Shopping Mall, until June 25.

