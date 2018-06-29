Social responsibility project to benefit from photo exhibit

The "Children of World" photography exhibition, which is organized for the benefit of "Smile to Future" social responsibility project, recently opened at Ziraat Bank Tünel Art Gallery in Istanbul.

Opened within the context of "Smile to Future," which is conducted by the Foundation of Burak Bora Natolian High School Graduates, the exhibition is being curated by Niko Guido.

The president of the foundation, Servet Köse, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project started nearly three years ago as a dream. Noting they have conducted five projects in Bartın, Yozgat, Bayburt, Çanakkale and Çorum provinces, Köse explained: "We, as 40 graduate volunteers, go to various schools in Anatolian villages. While helping with the students' needs, such as boots and coats, we also prepare areas for art, computer workshops and libraries there."

Stressing they provide content education to students at the schools within the context of the project, Köse said they handle topics such as gender equality and environmental consciousness, working together with psychologists and pedagogues.

Köse indicated that they organize various events with volunteers who work in the project in accordance with chosen content. He also mentioned they provide training to those volunteers before they go to the schools.

"When we visit the students, we say to them, 'Our big brothers and sisters brought many books to us. We, as your brothers and sisters who come from Istanbul, read these books. Now, we are giving them to you. You will read and give them to the next students. Therefore, you will help them develop a love for reading.' We deliver the assistance materials to the administration so that they can be handed out after we leave. Our project is not only for assistance. We go to see them as their big brothers and sisters. Our ties with children is cut off when assistance is mentioned. We continue our work with this motto to protect interrelations," the president reported.

Emphasizing they take action in accordance with some specific rules, Köse stated, "For example, our volunteers do not apply make-up or wear jewelry when they go to a village. It is even prohibited to use mobile phones. What is important is to provide the maximum benefit in the minimum amount of time."

6,000 children introduced to books

The chief coordinator of the project, Caner Yeşil, mentioned that they will visit two more villages in eastern Anatolia this year. Yeşil indicated: "Our budget, the number of sponsors and volunteers all increased. The number of the children that we have been able to reach to date has exceeded 1,000 in total. Besides, the books we took to the schools have totaled more than 6,000."

"The second section of this project is to draw attention to children and create awareness. We thought there is no better way than art to do it. We organized this exhibition with 56 photographers. We also have new ideas that will combine different art fields and the project in future."

Special designs in libraries

Sena Ayça Metin, who works as a volunteer architect in the project, asserted that she started the project when she was 20, and the work that has been conducted over three years has become a profession over time.

Talking about the libraries that they opened within the context of the project, Metin reported: "In the first two projects, we took shelves to the schools, but the children couldn't reach the top. We wanted to create a design that focuses on children so that they can get the sense of belonging. Therefore, we made entertaining boards that do not impose information directly but use interesting illustrations. Besides, we applied themes, such as space, submarine and the "Little Prince," to grab the children's attention."

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, plaques were presented to photographers who contributed photos. A total of 56 photos taken in Cuba, the U.S., Nepal, Morocco, India and Tanzania are on display in the exhibition designed as a social responsibility project.

The exhibition, whose revenue will be transferred to the "Smile to Future" social responsibility project, will remain open until July 13.