Italian police recover stolen Renoir and Rubens paintings

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ROME
Italian carabinieri pose near the paintings 'Le fanciulle sul prato' by Renoir (L) and 'La Sacra Famiglia' by Rubens (R) during a press conference in Monza, Italy, 20 July 2018. (EPA Photo)
Police in northern Italy have recovered two paintings stolen in 2017, a Renoir and a Rubens.

Carabinieri art-squad police displayed the paintings for reporters Friday in Monza, a city in the northern Lombardy regional of Italy.

Investigators allege the works were stolen in Monza from a pair of art dealers by suspects posing as buyers. The investigators say the thieves had signed a phony contract pledging to pay 26 million euros (about $30 million) for the paintings. According to investigators, when the dealers were distracted, the thieves snatched the paintings and drove off.

Police said the paintings were found in a warehouse in Turin, Italy. Investigators said there are eight suspects, including four Italians and a Croat who were arrested last month in the case.

