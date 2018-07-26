Paris workshop calls for next year's Turkish guest artists

The Turkish Workshop of the Guest Artist Program, which was rented for 20 years by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) in 2009 at Cite Internationale des Arts, a premier art institution in Paris, continues to provide an opportunity to live and work in Paris for three-month periods for artists who work in different disciplines.

Cite Internationale des Arts Guest Artist Program's applications for 2019 January-March, April-June, July-September and October-December periods have started being accepted. Applications are open for everyone who works in various disciplines, such as visual arts, experimental film, design and performative arts.

An artist who wants to attend the Turkish workshop, which has hosted 35 artists from Turkey since 2009, should send a portfolio consisting of an anthology of his or her work, a letter of intent and CV by Aug. 15 via e-mail.

Artists invited to the guest artist program are chosen in an open call system coordinated by IKSV Abroad Projects. The results of the applications will be announced on the website and social media accounts of IKSV.

Artists in the program, which will continue until 2029, are first evaluated by a selection committee consisting of Çelenk Bafra, Aslı Çavuşoğlu, Özer Dicle, Deniz Ova, Bige Örer, Zeynep Öz and Rüçhan Şahinoğlu. Those who advance to the second stage will be invited to the IKSV building to talk about their art practices and the projects that they want to conduct at the Cite des Arts Turkey Workshop with committee members and the IKSV team.

Cite Internationale des Arts provides an opportunity to stay in its personal workshops to nearly 350 artists for two months to a year. Along with exhibition halls, concert and show spaces in its body, the institution enables artists to improve themselves with various workshops and to produce actively. In the institution, which hosts artists from various regions and disciplines, Germany has 20 workshops, Switzerland has 17, Japan has 14 workshops and Iran has four.