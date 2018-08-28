Istanbul Modern workshop introduces children to printing and design

Istanbul Modern's summer art workshops are ongoing for children between the ages of 7 and 12. In the "Printed Bags" workshop, children produce original tools for printing while discovering how to evaluate old fabrics.

The workshop aims to inspire creativity in children and their artwork. The young designers will develop their ideas while learning how to produce their own tools for creating.

The "Printed Bags" workshop allows children to design their own pieces and learn about the fundamental elements of silkscreen printing. While exploring how to use old fabric, they will design and use their own printing tools to create original art.

The workshop will take place on Aug. 31 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more detailed information, visit Istanbul Modern's website.