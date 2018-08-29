Comics fan redesigns ‘sexualized’ X-Men niqabi heroine

Comics fan Sara Alfageeh couldn't help but laugh when she saw a recent depiction of X-Men character Dust, a niqab-wearing mutant from Afghanistan.

Dust, described by Marvel as having "respect for tradition," had been clothed in a tight-fitting black garment that clung to voluptuous curves – giving an effect far from the average niqab.

"Who signed off on this Dust art. Who looked at a niqabi character and still gave her the latex costume treatment?" Alfageeh – who lives in Boston, Massachusetts – asked on Twitter.

I love comics. I do, I really do. but wow y'all. who signed off on this Dust art. who looked at a niqabi character and still gave her the latex costume treatment. I'm laughing so damn hard oh my god. pic.twitter.com/nyk4CYbAlE — Sara Alfageeh (@TheFoofinator) August 26, 2018

Alfageeh was frustrated that the artist "felt the need to sexualize Dust," she told the BBC.

Others on Twitter echoed Alfageeh's complaints. One said wearing an outfit so tight across the chest would be "so uncomfortable in the desert."

"Poor thing. How can she breath under this tight abaya?" another commented.

Alfageeh, who is an illustrator, wasn't satisfied leaving the heroine wrapped up in a cat suit, so she took matters into her own hands. "Fueled by bitterness and a deep love of street fashion," she redesigned Dust's fashion choices.

Here are some Dust redesigns, fueled by bitterness and a deep love of street fashion. pic.twitter.com/OwVEdfxJgL — Sara Alfageeh (@TheFoofinator) August 27, 2018

Alfageeh's new designs were wildly popular among Twitter users – from high-profile comic book authors to other young Muslim women – gathering over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The young artist said she knew she "nailed it" by the responses of young Muslim women who said they identified with the new designs.

"I wanted to give Dust lots of attitude in my drawings. A woman who wears the niqab needs that attitude and thick skin just to walk down the street," Alfageeh said.

The drawings also sparked a conversation about the need for "diverse creators" who can accurately describe and depict characters from various cultural backgrounds.

Marvel's creation of the character Dust has come under fire before as playing into misinformed stereotypes. For one, Dust speaks Arabic, despite originating in an "unrevealed location in western Afghanistan," another sensationalized aspect of the character. Most people in Afghanistan speak Pashto or Dari.