The International Olympos Culture and Literature Festival will be held in Olympos between Sept. 6 and 10.

According to a statement from the Antalya Governorship, several parties have decided to act together for this year's festival as it is expected to contribute to the city's publicity and image.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Kumluca Municipality, Akdeniz University, Antalya Science University, Antalya AKEV University, Federation of Turkish Hoteliers, Mediterranean Union of Tourism Hoteliers and Businessmen, Antalya Promotion Foundation, Artshop Publishing House, Şeker Art House and Istanbul Bahçeşehir University will all be a part of the festival.

Yeşilçam Music Ensemble's concert and local and international poet readings will be arranged at Rhodiapolis Ancient City's Amphitheater. The Olympos Mythological Miniature Exhibition will also be opened at the festival.

Poets from Albania, Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, India, Netherlands, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Egypt and Greece will attend the festival.

Antalya Governor Münir Karaloğlu said the festival will be strengthening the brand value of Antalya through culture and literature. He further noted that it was not enough to have many archeological and natural sites, but these have to be promoted and preserved.