Turkish ceramic artist goes to Art Miami

One of the leading and most reputable art fairs, where prestigious art galleries and collectors can add to their collections, Art Miami will be organized for the 29th time this year between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9.

Ceramic artist Tuba Önder Demircioğlu will participate in the event at Gama Gallery. She has works in many collections throughout the world and will be taking part in Art Miami with porcelain and stoneware sculptures from her collections "Warriors," "Roots," "Dancers" and "That Comes with the Wind."

The artist shaped and blended her sculptures with bronze and lead materials by pushing the limits of plasticity, trying to transfer her thoughts to clay as much as possible. Her works will be presented to collectors and art lovers from all around the world at Art Miami.

Art Miami is contemporary and modern art fair that takes place in December every year. It hosts 82,500 collectors, curators and art lovers from all around the world and is one of the leading contemporary art events in the U.S.





With this year's upcoming fair, Art Miami continues exhibiting some of the most important works of art in the 20th and 21st century with a selection from and in collaboration with some of the most reputable art galleries around the world.

Art Miami displays the best contemporary and modern art from 125 international art galleries. It is a reputable art fair where collectors from leading art galleries can add valuable pieces to their collections.

Excited to meet with art lovers who visit Miami as a representative of Turkish ceramic art, Tuba Önder Demircioğlu emphasized the importance of ceramics, which is quite difficult in terms of production among art disciplines.

She noted that she has been working on new pieces for a long time. She is renowned for her sculptures and wall works that are in various collections and museums and some of her other works can also be viewed at Art Miami Context.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Born in Eskişehir in 1969, Demircioğlu completed her undergraduate education at the workshop of professor Zehra Çobanlı at the Ceramic and Glass Art Major, Artistic Ceramics Department at Eskişehir Anadolu University's Faculty of Fine Arts in 1991.

In 1993, she completed her master's degree with her thesis on "Post-Modern Ceramics and Personal Recommendations" under the consultancy of professor Erdinç Bakla of the Ceramics and Glass Art Major Department of Marmara University's Faculty of Fine Arts.

Then, in 1998, she completed her proficiency training with her thesis on "Symbolic Expression and Meeting with Ceramic in Today's Post-Modernism" at the Ceramics and Glass Art Major Department of Marmara University's Faculty of Fine Arts. She attended "Show Design and Model Making" training organized by UNIDO and P.İ.S.İ.E between 1992 and 1994.

While Demircioğlu continues her works at her workshop, she also gives artistic ceramic courses parallel to academic training to her students. She has design works in different locations along with her ceramic and sculpture works. The artist continues her philosophical and academic researches on the artistic works and she also focuses on writing.

A member of the Turkish Ceramics Association, the artist is also on the Advisory Board of the UKKSA (International Knidos Academy of Culture and Arts).

She attended local and international private and mixed exhibitions since 1987 and has gained herself a reputable place in Turkish Ceramic Art. Her works are part of major collections, and with new designs and techniques, she organizes various workshops and seminars in her workshop.