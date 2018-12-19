Erdoğan hands out 2018 Presidential Culture and Arts Awards

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday rewarded the winners of this year's Presidential Culture and Arts Awards.

Speaking during the official awards ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed that culture was one of the symbols of a nation's independence just like its lands, army or currency.

"Culture and art are, by their nature, civic and free, and will never accept tutelage. It is not possible for art to grow and develop properly in totalitarian regimes that impose monotony," Erdoğan said.





In the history and social sciences field, the Council of Culture and Arts Policies chaired by Erdoğan awarded Mehmet Ipşirli, a veteran Turkish historian.

The council named Türker Inanoğlu, a prominent film producer, director and screenplay writer, as the winner in the field of cinema.

Erol Sayan, a composer, received an award for his achievements in music.

Izzet Keribar, a veteran photographer, was also awarded.

Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who is known as the "national poet" of Turkey and the author of the Turkish national anthem, was named the winner of the Loyalty Award. His award was posthumously presented to his granddaughter Selma Argun on his behalf.