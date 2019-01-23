Prominent Turkish actress Ayşen Gruda dies at age 74

Prominent actress Ayşen Gruda died Wednesday at the age of 74.

Gruda, who had previously battled pancreatic cancer, was hospitalized in December due to gastric bleeding. She spent the last month in intensive care and died at the hospital.

The actress was born on Aug. 22, 1944, in Istanbul. Her sisters Ayben and Ayten also went on to become actresses.

She starred in over 100 films including classics such as Tosun Paşa (Tosun Pasha), Süt Kardeşler (Milk-Siblings), Gülen Gözler (Laughing Eyes), Şabanoğlu Şaban (Şaban, Son of Şaban), Hababam Sınıfı (The Chaos Class), and Neşeli Günler (Cheerful Days).

Gruda also took roles in numerous musicals during her career.