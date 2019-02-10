Stars, royals gather for BAFTA Awards with 'The Favourite' leading race

Hollywood stars and British royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where "The Favourite" is living up to its name by leading the race for trophies.

The royal tragi-comedy has 12 nominations, including best picture, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. Olivia Colman is favored to take the best-actress prize for her performance as Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for Sunday's ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Netflix black and white family portrait "Roma", Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", musical remake "A Star Is Born" and space drama "First Man" each have seven nominations. Political comedy "Vice" has six.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" could see Rami Malek win Leading Actor for his portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury after bagging a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

The film will also compete for Outstanding British Film but BAFTA said this week it had suspended director Bryan Singer's nomination in that category following allegations of sexual misconduct. Singer has denied the allegations.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony is the most esteemed event outside the United States during the annual awards season, further whipping up the fervour for films ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 24.