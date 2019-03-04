Turkish gov't makes new regulation to protect artists' interests

The Turkish government, which has employed more than a million subcontractors, will protect fixed-term contract staff working at the State Opera and Ballet, State Theaters and the Presidential Symphony Orchestra with a new regulation on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's say-so.

The regulation, which was presented to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has taken its final shape.

Thus, the insurance of the present working staff and artists will be paid as 30 days, their salaries will be arranged, severance pay will be accumulated, and they will have the right to have annual leave. Also, this staff, which includes artists who perform in leading roles in the State Opera and Ballet and State Theaters, will be commissioned as administrative contract employees.

Prepared by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the regulation will guarantee insurance for fixed-term contract staff; artists who have been performing for 10-15 years under their contracts will be paid in full.