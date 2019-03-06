Photo competition to display story of 'One Belt,One Road' countries

China Radio International (CRI) is collecting photos from internet users around the world through its online, multilingual new media platforms, domestic and foreign social media accounts and foreign cooperation platforms.

The idea behind it is to reflect on the results and innovations that the "One Belt, One Road" initiative has brought. It is to show the soul of the Silk Road in its basic principles of peaceful cooperation and mutual learning-advantage. Moreover, another aim is to register the friendly relationships, cultural exchange and sincerity between the citizens of the countries on the One Belt, One Road route and to exhibit the customs and traditions of the relevant countries.

Photos that are collected until March 28 will be shared on the internet for voting between March 29 and April 9. They will be judged by experts and the ones that are seen worthy of an award will be announced on April 10.

Anyone from any country can participate in the competition. Internet users from all over the world can send their work via e-mail or share them as posts on social media. In the photos, it is hoped the development journey of the One Belt, One Road countries will be told through the meeting of different nations.