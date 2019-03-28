Documentary photography seminar to focus on problem-solving

The contemporary art project, Open Dialogue Istanbul will organize a seminar on "Documentary Photography as a method of self-examination" on April 3. The seminar will be conducted by artist, educator and archivist Murat Germen.

As the world goes through some troubled times, people have various complaints; but very few take any action to reverse or change that trend. Photography is an activity that focuses on specific subjects; therefore, it inevitably moves us away from our problems.

Taking this focus further and making photo projects about the problems of the world can provide a basis for possible solutions, on both a personal and a social level. It can also be beneficial for future generations to determine their course of action by using this photographic content as an ar

chive.

The seminar will discuss ideas like how photographs can be used as a tool for questioning our world and social issues and what kind of projects the participants can focus on. If the participants are currently working on a project, they are welcome to bring them to the seminar for evaluation.