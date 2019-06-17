Istanbul's craft routes to be rediscovered

Accomplished as part of the Istanbul UNESCO Design City project, Istanbul Craft Week will host Istanbul residents from today until June 22. There are six days planned as part of Istanbul Craft Week, each of which is infused with activities to inspire innovative design ideas and support the revival of traditional arts and crafts. Istanbul Craft Week focuses on "the craft culture" of Istanbul with workshops, interviews and special tours at the art, design and craft points of the city. The program will put on display the almost forgotten treasures of the magnificent city and its skills in traditional crafts with design, art and the new generation.

The inauguration of Istanbul Craft Week will be held at the Palace of the Porphyrogenitus today. The unique, artful and mystic routes of Istanbul will be toured with a four-hour program. The discovery routes of Istanbul Craft Week will lead participants to the mystic Pera quarter, the historical peninsula, Kuzguncuk, the preserved village of Üskudar, and Beylerbeyi, the secret treasure of Istanbul on the Anatolian side.

Istanbul Craft Week will host various interviews and workshops and raise awareness about the craft potential of Istanbul by bringing designers, artists, students, craft lovers and young designers together.

In addition to free glass, miniature, ceramic, mosaic, pearl inlay and calligraphy workshops, the masters of glass, hand drawing and binding, designers and art innovators will also come together.