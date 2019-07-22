Exhibition highlights abstract structure of symbols

Located in Çanakkale province, Adatepe Taşmektep is currently hosting Sergen Şehitoğlu's exhibition "Trials: On Function" until Sept. 15. Şehitoğlu's works present his studies devoted to the concept of function by means of data visualizations. In his work, Şehitoğlu explores symbols specific to mathematics and the abstract structure of the relations between the inputs and outputs that constitute a system. By comparing the abstract structure of a series of symbols with the abstract structure of another series of symbols and by means of data visualizations, the artist presents his studies devoted to the conditions under which apparently different symbols can signify the same meaning.

Born in 1980 in Istanbul, Sergen Şehitoğlu studied at Saint Joseph High School and engineering at Yıldız Technical University. He did his master's degree in photography at Marmara University and after his first solo exhibition at I.F.M Leica Gallery his works have been exhibited in various galleries and art fairs in Istanbul, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, London, İzmir, Ankara, Bursa, Basel, Paris and Vienna.

Recently creating works in the field of post-internet studies, the artist presents his data visualizations as photographic products. Having published the photography books "O dB" in 2013 and "Kill Memories" in 2016, Şehitoğlu is one of the founding members of the photography initiative GFI. He lives and works in Istanbul.