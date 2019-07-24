Istanbul Design Biennial's work at Belgium show

Organized by the Istanbul Culture and Arts Foundation (İKSV), the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial's exhibition, "School of Schools," has opened at the innovation center C-mine at Ghent in Belgium after openings in Istanbul and France. The exhibition can be visited until Sept. 29. With Jan Boelen as the curator, the design of the exhibition, which includes 100 projects previously included in the exhibition in Istanbul, is made by Aslı Çiçek, who uses Lukas Wegwerth's III + 1system.

Jan Boelen, the art director of Z33 House for Contemporary Art who collaborated with the Istanbul Design Biennial to transfer the "School of Schools" exhibition to Belgium, said design is changing and people are drifting away from objects that are only consumable. "The works exhibited offer a cross section of ongoing research into how we can renegotiate information and power," Boelen said. C-mine, located in the Winterslag area, which was used as one of the three coal mining fields in Ghent at the beginning of the 20th century, now serves as a center for bringing together the creative industries. The relationship of the transformed building in the 21st century with the previous century creates integrity with the exhibition, which aims to offer a new perspective to the Bauhaus training model initiated over a century ago.

The European journey continues

The first stop for "School of Schools" was Luma Arles, which includes Atelier Luma with Jan Boelen as the art director. Luma Arles offered an intensive program of different types of events between May 2 and May 26, 2019 and hosted the exhibition as a part of the guest program of Luma Days #3.

The "Zaman Okulu" ("School of Time"), one of the six schools in the exhibitions of the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial, will be displayed at the new building of Z33 House for Contemporary Art in Belgium in the fall of 2019, curated by Ils Huygens.