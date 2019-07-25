'Poeticized Body' featured at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

The third part of the Stage in the Museum event, initiated through the contribution of the Sabancı Foundation by the Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM), started yesterday and will continue until July 28.

With Emre Koyuncuoğlu as the art director and focusing on a certain theme each year, Stage in the Museum supports new productions in art and this year's theme is "Poeticized Body."

Here, the body will be handled as both the basic material of the performance arts and every kind of organism that has its own integrity and experiences transformation. How the body changes, reflects and transforms itself in relation to poetry or art - in both a concrete and abstract way - through the stage performances of the distinguished artists is the central focus of this program.

Aiming to direct new works, offer meetings for a wide range of performance arts, make suggestions for the performance arts and to create ideas, Stage in the Museum can be viewed at the Fıstıklı Teras at SSM, across from the grand view of the Bosporus.

Stage in the Museum will bring together works by esteemed artists such as Nâzım Hikmet, Abidin Dino, Tülay Günal, Oğuz Atay, Nazan Kesal, Mehmet Sander, Yeşim Özsoy, Şebnem İşigüzel and researchers and authors that have academic studies or books about literature and theater such as Dikmen Gürün, Selvin Yaltır, Zeynep Oral, Zeynep Uğur. It will host young up and coming artists such as Aslı Bostancı, Erdem Şenocak, Celal Mordeniz, İpek Taşdan, Selim Can Yalçın and dadans. There will be discussions, promotional events, panels, works specific to the location, text theater, performance arts, performative readings, workshops, presentations and panels at the event, which will use a multidisciplinary approach and take place over five days.