Children's views on Chinese contemporary art at Pera show

The Summer '19 exhibition and workshop, organized by the Pera Museum Learning Programs, opened its doors on Aug. 8.

The exhibition features artwork by children of different ages. It can be visited free of charge at the Pera Learning Workshop until Sept. 22.

The workshop allows children to visit, view and examine the exhibition, discover various materials. It lets children touch and smell them and supports their creativity and socializing skills.

The traditional exhibition, which presents a selection of works produced in the workshops specially designed for the summer, opens the doors to the mysterious and colorful worlds of children who express themselves through art.

This year, with inspiration from "Out of Ink: Interpretations from Chinese Contemporary Art," the exhibition is displaying the works of 136 children between the ages of 4 and 12. The exhibition features color and shapes experiments applied to various daily-life materials and toys by the age group 4 to 6; animation films and shadow play designs by the age group 7 to 12, and illustrations and storybooks by the age group 9 to 12 years.

A young designer organized the setup of the exhibition this year giving it a unique feeling from years past. Özge Cebeci, a fine arts student at Marmara University, designed the exhibition as "a fantastic universe of a child and a dragon with three-dimensional elements," and focused on concepts of "living beings," "nature," "color" and "earth."

A digital exhibition featuring all the productions will be presented on Pera Museum's website.