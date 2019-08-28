Children invited to Smurfs' village before school starts

Loved by many around the world, the little blue creatures known as the Smurfs will meet children at the Trump shopping mall in Istanbul before the new school year begins.

Set to be held in Turkey for the first time, The Smurfs Live show promises a day full of pleasure and enjoyment. The show will be performed everyday between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8 at Trumpland, the children's floor of the mall, free of charge. Participating children will walk away with a Smurfs poster.

Children will be accepted to the special performance area after simply registering for the event. The show will be performed on the specially-designed stage on which the Smurfs' village will be set up at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4. p.m. and 6. p.m.