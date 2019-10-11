'In Pursuit of Sustainable Morphologies' exhibit examines the geomorphology of Tenedos

The works featured in "Materiality & Interiority," a material-oriented design studio run by Bilgi University's Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture, will be displayed at the exhibition "In Pursuit of Sustainable Morphologies on Tenedos." The exhibition, which will be held as part of the Tenedos International Ecological Documentary Festival (BIFED), opened its doors to visitors on Oct. 10.



Within the scope of the studio, 21 students from Bilgi University endeavored to develop a sustainable approach to the cultural and natural environment of the island with limited resources during the design process, and also examined the material structure of the island. During a field trip organized simultaneously with BIFED 18, they attended workshops and hunted for materials along with other project participants.



Theses works will be on display and open to visitors until Oct.13.