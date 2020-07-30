Turkish director Ümit Ünal's latest film "Aşk, Büyü, vs." ("Love, Spells and All That") won the top award in the 39th Istanbul Film Festival's National Competition, the Golden Tulip, organizers announced Tuesday.

The movie by 55-year-old Ünal took the prize for "its plainness, effortless conveying of its story without romanticizing its protagonists or environment; its comprehensive, external as well as internal perspective, and for making us believe its story more and more at each step," the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) said in a statement released late Tuesday.

Ünal also received the Best Screenplay award for his film.

A total of 11 features and 12 short films vied in the competitions.

Turkish actor Ercan Kesal won the Best Director award for his first feature film "Nasipse Adayız" ("You Know Him").

Selen Uçer and Ece Dizdar won the Best Actress Award for their roles in "Aşk, Büyü, vs.," while the Best Actor Award was given to Fatih Al for his character in Körleşme ("Going Blind").

This year, the festival held two competitions, with open-air screenings on July 17 and July 28 as Turkey eased its coronavirus measures. The National Competition and the National Short Film Competition were held at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum's Fıstıklı Terrace, which offers a magnificent view of the iconic Bosporus.

Online screenings were also held on the festival's website, filmonline.iksv.org.

Established in 1982, the event this year is expected to screen delayed international films on Oct. 9-20, together with another Istanbul festival called Filmekimi, the statement added.