The 700-year-old Köşk Madrassa in Kayseri, which has been used for purposes such as madrassa, barracks and soup kitchens, is getting ready to serve as a cultural and arts center after undergoing restoration.

Constructed in 1339 by Alaeddin Eretna, the founder of Eretna Principality, on top of the hill in the Gültepe Neighborhood of the Melikgazi district, the madrassa is among the iconic works of the city.

There is also a tomb on the grounds, where Alaeddin Eretna, his wife Suli Paşa Hatun and the graves of their children and grandchildren are located.

Unused for many years and restored by Melikgazi Municipality through a lease from the General Directorate of Foundations, the building will open for various activities this Ramadan.

Melikgazi Mayor Mustafa Palancıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the madrassa has been standing for hundreds of years.

Palancıoğlu, explaining that the madrassa has been used for different purposes over time, said: "It has been used as a barracks, prison and soup kitchen. The whole structure is enclosed, only the top is open. It has four rooms, two below and two above. We will evaluate this place as a Turkish-Islamic center because Alaeddin Eretna is also a Uyghur Turk. We will organize activities related to both our Uyghur brothers and Turks."

"Especially during Ramadan, we will make use of this place. Women will organize various bazaars here. We will have cultural and social activities. We will have concerts and discussions. At the same time, it will be a very decent, beautiful and peaceful place where we can have tea, coffee and read books," he continued.

Palancıoğlu stated that the door of the historical building has been closed for about 60 years. They have rented the madrassa from the Regional Directorate of Foundations, completed its restoration, landscaped the interior and will open it to activities after landscaping the exterior.

Palancıoğlu also stated that they will evaluate the area outside the madrassa and organize different activities there, saying: "The thickness of the outer walls of the building is around 1.7 meters (5.58 feet). Therefore, it is very sturdy. It has experienced many earthquakes but has not faced any problems. It is a structure that has undergone restoration from time to time. Stones have been brought in from the Tomarza and Mimarsinan regions. It is a valuable structure where stone craftsmanship has been applied very beautifully."

He also added: "When we think of that period, it is a structure that was difficult to build. But even now, it is a structure that people look at with admiration. It is coming to life, and we will present it for admiration as soon as possible, within the Ramadan month."