Ayşenur Bağlı, a painter and writer, is to hold her first solo painting exhibition, "Berceste," at CSO Ada Ankara on Nov. 11.

The exhibition will feature three different themes: still-life, landscape and mythological. Bağlı's paintings are inspired by her experiences, dreams and the fantastic literature she has written and read.

A work by Ayşenur Bağlı.

The exhibition is a celebration of Bağlı's artistic journey and her love of painting. Her works are a unique blend of realism and imagination, and they offer viewers a glimpse into her inner world.

Bağlı's still-life paintings capture the beauty of everyday objects, while her landscape paintings capture the grandeur and wonder of nature. Her mythological-themed paintings are inspired by her deep interest in mythology and folklore.