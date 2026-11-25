Housed in a steel-and-glass converted car factory, Brussels' new flagship museum opens this week, with officials hoping it will help put the Belgian capital on the map as a global art destination.

Run in partnership with Paris' iconic Centre Pompidou, the Kanal museum for contemporary and modern art is to host hundreds of works, including by modern masters Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti and Pablo Picasso.

"With Kanal-Centre Pompidou, Brussels is in the same league as other major art cities, such as New York, London and Bilbao," said Boris Dillies, head of the Brussels regional government.

Belgium's royal couple is to preside over a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday before the museum opens to the general public over the weekend.

Located along a canal in a former 1930s Citroen building, the massive modernist industrial venue features raw concrete, metal beams and a high glass ceiling with stunning views of the city.

For the opening, visitors will be greeted by high columns of golden balloons created by Turkish artist Banu Cennetoğlu, representing the 30 articles of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Journalists visit "right?" an exhibition by Banu Cennetoğlu during a press tour of Kanal-Centre Pompidou contemporary art museum, Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Dillies expects the new museum will draw half a million visitors a year, boosting tourism in a city that, despite substantial cultural offerings, previously lacked a major contemporary art venue.

Kanal's collection is managed in partnership with the Centre Pompidou through a 13-million-euro ($14 million) deal that runs until 2031 and provides for the loan of hundreds of artworks and the organization of major exhibitions.

The Parisian museum is undergoing renovations until 2030.

Sculptor Alberto Giacometti's masterpiece "Walking Man" marks the start of the inaugural exhibition, standing not far from a series of pictures, also dating from the 1960s, taken by the French New Wave photographer and filmmaker Agnes Varda in Cuba.

In addition to household names such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Man Ray, Kanal will play host to works by contemporary artists such as the Franco-Algerian Kader Attia, said Centre Pompidou director Xavier Rey.

'Not pharaonic'

Focused on the themes of exile, migration and borders, this first exhibition also features new work from artists including Belgium's Joelle Tuerlinckx, who created an intriguing light and sound installation in a vast basement space.

Further ahead, a retrospective dedicated to French avant-garde artists Sonia and Robert Delaunay is scheduled to run from November 2027 to April 2028.

With a children's play area, restaurants and bars, an architecture center and plans to host workshops, film screenings and concerts, the venue aims to become a cultural hub, officials said.

A journalist walks past "Outgrowth" by Swiss artist Thomas Hirschhorn during a press tour of Kanal-Centre Pompidou contemporary art museum, Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Yet, 10 years in the making, the project has drawn criticism for its 300 million euro price tag, including from other cultural institutions competing for ever scarcer public funding at a time of budgetary constraints.

"Over the past decade, this project has never been plain sailing," said Kanal managing director Yves Goldstein.

But he insists the museum is "not pharaonic" or "titanic" – calling it "just the right size."

Goldstein is soon to leave his post following tensions with the regional government and a successor is yet to be named.

Meanwhile, Brussels' authorities plan to progressively scale back Kanal's funding from 24 million euros in 2027 to 10 million euros in 2029.

The museum had hoped for an endowment of around 30 million euros.

"It's not a dirty word to talk about good management" and "fiscal prudence with public funds," said Dillies, who hopes the new management will partner up with the private sector.

Construction work was not yet fully complete on Tuesday, two days ahead of the ribbon-cutting, with stepladders, the sound of drills and other machinery welcoming journalists on a press visit.

"We wanted to remind people that we're in Brussels," quipped Dillies, noting that never-ending construction sites are "part of the charm of our capital."