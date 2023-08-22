"The Collective," distributed under the banner of Wediacorp and by WediaEntertainment, is the newest action film to hit theaters in Türkiye.

Starring beloved faces on the screen such as Lucas Till, Tyrese Gibson, Don Johnson and Ruby Rose, the film promises to captivate audiences who seek a thrilling and adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

This film is sure to top the must-watch list of those who are in search of a movie that does not demand excessive contemplation, offering a fast-paced narrative and adrenaline-pumping scenes.

"The Collective," a group of assassins, takes down a human trafficking gang backed by a network of billionaires. Faced with dire circumstances, the group has no choice but to entrust their most critical missions to rookie assassin Sam Alexander.