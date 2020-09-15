Turkish actress and model Burcu Kıratlı, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection: Ertuğrul"), called out Turkish socialites for holding a large birthday party at which guests contracted COVID-19.

On her Instagram account, Kıratlı slammed Miss Turkey 2018 Şevval Şahin and her boyfriend, reality TV star Yiğit Marcus Aral, for throwing the party after which at least 10 people, including Aral, tested positive for the coronavirus. Photos from the Istanbul party showed guests disregarding social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Şahin had responded to the reports of the positive cases by saying: “It’s no big deal. Only 10 people’s test results were positive.”

“There is really no ignorance as great as this!” Kıratlı wrote on her Instagram story Monday evening in response to Şahin’s flippant response.

Burcu Kıratlı as Gökçe Hatun in the Turkish TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul." (Screenshot from YouTube)

She criticized Şahin and Aral for failing to understand their role as examples for the public in adhering to guidelines to stem the spread of the coronavirus. “They should get out of the public eye ... what a shame,” Kıratlı wrote.

“How can you say only 10 people tested positive? Is 10 people a small number? While our country is crying out to act with precautions,” she wrote.

Kıratlı continued: “People and all business sectors suffer because of this ignorance... concerts are canceled... sets are being postponed.. many workers have been left unemployed!!! A little sensitivity!”

The 31-year-old actress is best known for starring in the Turkish TV series “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” and “Aşk ve Mavi” ("Love and Hate").

“Diriliş: Ertuğrul,” often described as a Turkish “Game of Thrones,” is set in the period preceding the rise of the Ottoman Empire in 13th century Anatolia and follows the struggle of Ertuğrul Ghazi, father of the empire's first leader Osman I, aka Osman Ghazi.

The Turkish blockbuster is particularly popular in Pakistan and Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir regions after Pakistan Television telecast a version dubbed in Urdu.