Istanbul’s Versus Art Project is meeting the international art world at Photo Basel, Switzerland's first and only international art fair dedicated to photography-based art. The art gallery is the only one from Turkey participating in the fair taking place this year on June 14-19.

Photo Basel brings together galleries from around the world in a unique, authentic setting. For its collectors, visitors or buyers, the event is an active platform that fosters dialogue between all members of the photography community and beyond. The fair has never hosted a gallery from Turkey before.

Serkan Taycan, "Nemrut," 2009, archival pigment print, wooden frame, each 70 by 70 centimeters, four pieces. (Courtesy of Versus Art Project)

Versus Art Project is participating in the fair with a selection of works by its artists Ege Kanar, Metehan Özcan, Selim Süme, Yusuf Murat Şen and Serkan Taycan.

In its seventh edition, Photo Basel will feature approximately 40 international galleries and exhibit 550 photographs by 130 artists. Sonia Voss is the writer and curator of the fair, which is taking place parallel to Art Basel.