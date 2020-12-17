Turkish filmmakers began filming for a new Turkish TV series named Seni Çok Bekledim (I waited for you a lot) in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The project was launched in Qatar as some of the events in the plot of the series take place in the Gulf country. The decision was also taken with coronavirus restrictions in mind.

The cast of the project includes some famous Turkish stars including Özcan Deniz and İrem Helvacıoğlu. The series tells of a love story that began in Qatar and continues in both countries. While Deniz stars as a businessman who works for himself, Helvacıoğlu plays a photographer who lost her father when she was a child.

Turkish shows, which promote Turkish culture, tourism and products, are currently aired in more than 140 countries and have reached export figures of over $350 million per year. Turkey ranks second in global TV series exports – trailing only Hollywood.