Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will reflect on her experience with cancer ​and recovery in a documentary to be broadcast internationally this month, Kensington Palace ⁠said on Saturday.

The film, ⁠"Heal," will premiere on the BBC on Nov. 29 before airing in the ​United States, Australia and Canada.

"Cancer ​does ⁠change you," Kate says in the documentary, according to a trailer posted by the BBC. "It changes your body, it changes you physically, but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

Kate, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer ⁠after tests ⁠following major abdominal surgery found the disease. She has not disclosed the type of cancer.

The documentary follows the princess as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden ⁠Cancer Charity.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that the film examines the impact of serious illness on patients and ​those around them, drawing on Kate's experience and the ​experiences of others facing health challenges.

The princess said the project was intended to ⁠help ‌people navigate ‌diagnosis, treatment and recovery, and highlight approaches ⁠to care that support ‌patients' wellbeing during and after treatment.

The documentary will air ​on BBC One and ⁠BBC iPlayer in Britain on Nov. ⁠29, before broadcasts on NBC in the ⁠United States, Channel ​9 in Australia and CTV and Noovo in Canada.