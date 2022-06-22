The embassies of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan are presenting the first South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Film Festival in the Turkish capital Ankara this year.

The event is being organized by the embassies of the SAARC countries in Ankara, in collaboration with the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Directorate of Cinema.

As many as 13 award-winning short and feature films from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be screened on Thursday and Friday at the Cer Modern art gallery in Sıhhiye in Ankara.

This is the "first-ever" collective initiative by the SAARC countries in Ankara to promote the film industries and cultures of the respective countries.

The films that will be screened are "Ghazal," "Qamar" and "Buzkashi Boys" from Afghanistan; "Miss Shiuli" and "Life in Other Words and Doob (No Bed of Roses)" from Bangladesh; "This is Our Home This is Pakistan," "Aik Hai Nigar" and "Magic Hands" from Pakistan; and "Mutton," "Lethal Bite," "Gini" and "Pottu" from Sri Lanka.

SAARC is a regional intergovernmental organization and its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.