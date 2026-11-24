Turkish drama series "Leyla" won the telenovela award at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday, marking another international accolade for Türkiye's television industry.

Produced by Ay Yapım, the series was in competition with three other nominees: Türkiye's "Uzak Şehir" ("Far Away"), Brazil's "Garota do Momento" ("She's the One") and Spain's "Valle Salvaje" ("Wild Valley"). Turkish productions made up half of the nominees in the category, with "Uzak Şehir" produced by AyNA Yapım.

Officially titled "Leyla: Hayat... Aşk... Adalet..." ("Leyla: Life... Love... Justice") in Türkiye, the winning series stars Cemre Baysel, Alperen Duymaz and Gonca Vuslateri. It was produced by Kerem Çatay and directed by Hilal Saral.

Adapted from the Brazilian series "Avenida Brasil," the drama follows a young woman who is abandoned at a garbage dump by her stepmother. Years later, she returns seeking revenge, as her journey unfolds around themes of love and justice.

The award adds to Türkiye's previous wins in the category, with "Kara Sevda" taking home the prize in 2017 and "Yargı" ("Family Secrets") following suit in 2023.

Hosted by actor Michael Urie, Monday's ceremony presented 16 awards across competitive categories, recognizing 64 nominated programs and performances from 22 countries.

The U.K. led the winners with nine awards, while Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye also took home trophies.

France's "Careme" won the drama series award, while Argentina's "Division Palermo," season 2, claimed the comedy prize.

Britain's Bobby Schofield won best actor for his performance in "Unforgivable," while Belgium's Mona Mina Leon received the best actress award for "Holy Sh!t."

Other winners included "Louis Theroux: The Settlers" for documentary, "Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War" for current affairs and Sky News' "24 Hours in the Kill Zone" for news.

Bela Bajaria received the Founders Award, while Gerhard Zeiler was honored with the Directorate Award.