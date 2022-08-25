Two climate protesters caused a stir at Berlin's national art gallery Gemaldegalerie on Thursday when they glued themselves to Lucas Cranach the Elder's famous 1504 painting "The Rest on the Flight to Egypt," part of an ongoing trend of activists adhering themselves to famous artworks to draw attention to their causes.

The women were eventually separated from the painting, but only after the police took down their personal information.

They had glued themselves to the frame of the artwork, which depicts the biblical story of Mary and Joseph fleeing with the baby Jesus Christ to Egypt.

The two women carried a "Last Generation" placard and wore T-shirts urging people to "stop the fossil fuel madness."

People with links to Last Generation have staged a series of such attention-grabbing protests in recent weeks, with a recent spate in Germany.

Similar incidents were reported in Frankfurt on Wednesday and in Dresden on Tuesday.

The group has also frequently blocked major avenues in Germany, as it demands that the government speed up Germany's transition to renewable energy.