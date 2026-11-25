Organized as part of COP31 in Antalya, COPArt has invited us to reconsider the climate crisis through aesthetics, memory and shared responsibility, bringing together contemporary artworks selected by curator Nagihan Özel from collections in Türkiye and around the world. Featuring artists such as Anselm Kiefer, Eva Jospin and Anthony James, the selection reflects the exhibition's international scope and its curatorial ambition.

From climate to realm of art

One of the most remarkable cultural initiatives of COP31, held in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, was COPArt. Built around the theme “Still Possible,” the program encompassed contemporary art alongside traditional calligraphy, classical Turkish painting and digital art. Yet what gave the exhibition its meaning was not so much the number of works on display as the ideas and connections that brought them together. This is where Nagihan Özel's curatorial vision comes to the fore. As COPArt's director and curator of its contemporary art selection, she has moved beyond presenting the climate crisis through a single visual narrative, creating instead a space where different artistic languages intersect, question and challenge one another.

The role of art at a climate conference should certainly not be reduced to repeating scientific data through more appealing images. Art transforms the losses measured by data into matters of human experience, memory and imagination. In Özel’s selection, ecological aesthetics, the critique of anthropocentrism, interspecies interdependence and the politics of materiality complemented one another. The exhibition thus approached an open-ended curatorial dramaturgy that raises questions rather than a didactic arrangement telling visitors what to think.

Artworks on display at COPArt, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2026. (Courtesy of Hasan Mert Kaya)

Private collections, public encounters

Having curated exhibitions outside Türkiye, in the U.S. and several European countries, I must emphasize that preparing a major exhibition on an international scale involves a far more complex and demanding process than simply placing the names of prominent artists side by side. In her public statements, Özel has emphasized working directly with artists, receiving support from galleries and selecting works from private collections both in Türkiye and abroad. This process recalls the often-invisible dimension of curating: building relationships of trust, bringing loaned works together on a shared conceptual ground and creating meaningful dialogue between different periods of production and contexts. A visit to COPArt has made Özel’s success in this regard strikingly evident.

Özel’s selection has offered more than an opportunity to see internationally acclaimed artists in Antalya. Giving works that rarely circulate beyond private collections a public platform at an international climate gathering also allows them to be seen and interpreted in a new light. Here, the curator has become far more than someone who selects artworks: She has emerged as a cultural mediator among artists, collectors, galleries, institutions and audiences, revealing new dimensions of a work’s meaning through a different context.

Artworks on display at COPArt, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2026. (Courtesy of Hasan Mert Kaya)

3 ways of thinking

In Anselm Kiefer’s art, history, mythology, destruction and rebirth are inseparable. In the works selected for COPArt, Kiefer's use of materials, with their historical and symbolic associations, has taken on new meaning in the context of climate debates. The intellectual layer Kiefer has brought to the selection was clear: The ecological crisis is not merely a future risk but also an extension of humanity’s history of production, domination and destruction.

Eva Jospin’s “Forêt,” meanwhile, has reconstructed the forest not with nature itself but with transformed material. The texture of trees rising from cardboard has carried both the patience of manual craftsmanship and the paradox of representation: It may be possible to reproduce the form of a forest, but restoring its living network of relationships is far less straightforward. Jospin’s inclusion in COPArt has invited viewers to consider environmental questions through the memory of materials and humanity’s impulse to represent nature, rather than through images of catastrophe alone.

Anthony James’s “Mycorrhizal Network” has evoked the invisible connections between roots and fungi in forests. This approach has invited us to understand ecology not as the sum of individual organisms but as a network built on mutual dependence. When Kiefer’s historical gravity, Jospin’s material forest and James’s invisible connections have come together, a common thread runs through Özel’s curatorial choices, one that is not merely thematic but philosophical.

Beyond parade of names

COPArt’s international selection has encompassed the distinct artistic languages of Heinz Mack, Cecilia Vicuna, Carolina Caycedo, Koen Vanmechelen, Clarissa Tossin, Zaria Forman, Alejandro Duran and many others. Caycedo’s “Elwha’s Healing” foregrounded the ecological restoration of a river; Tossin’s “Death by Heat Wave” preserved the trace of a lost tree; and Forman’s work on glaciers brought the sensory dimension of irreversible change to the fore. These were not repetitions of the same theme, but different propositions concerning environmental justice, mourning, restoration and shared life.

Balancing this diversity professionally was undoubtedly one of the exhibition’s most important curatorial tests. In large-scale international events, art can all too easily become a showcase for prestigious names. Özel’s strength lies in inviting artists into a common conversation without entirely subordinating their individual languages to a climate message. Successful curating is not about making all the works speak with one voice, but about preserving the productive tension between them. I believe Özel’s ability to maintain this delicate balance throughout the exhibition, while managing such a complex process, is one of her greatest achievements.

Artworks on display at COPArt, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 14, 2026. (Courtesy of Hasan Mert Kaya)

Turkish art on global stage

The space COPArt devoted to artists from Türkiye was another integral part of this approach. Works by Fahrelnissa Zeid, Burhan Doğançay, Ömer Uluç, Devrim Erbil and Mehmet Güleryüz made different facets of Turkish modernism visible in an international context. When the historical legacy of master painters ranging from Şeker Ahmet Paşa and Osman Hamdi Bey to Nazmi Ziya, Feyhaman Duran, Nuri İyem and Mübin Orhon was placed alongside the pressing questions of contemporary art, cultural heritage ceased to be a value left in the past and became part of our responsibility toward the future.

Within COPArt, held with the sponsorship of Turkcell, the Traditional Arts section was curated by Hasan Mert Kaya, the Palestinian selection by Samed Karagöz and the digital arts section by Nabat Garakhanova. Bringing calligraphy and digital art together also reinforced this expanded sense of time. Traditional calligraphy evoked the continuity of knowledge, discipline and the transmission of mastery; the Palestinian selection brought the immediacy of human tragedy in collective memory to the fore; and digital art introduced new technological possibilities of perception and representation. Nevertheless, COPArt’s contemporary art section stood out for the connections Özel has established between Türkiye and the international art world through the circulation of artworks, as well as for the conceptual coherence of her selection.

What endures

COPArt’s scale was impressive, but an exhibition’s lasting impact on art history cannot be measured in square meters. The real criterion is whether the works it brings together allow for new interpretations and whether it establishes lasting relationships with the international art world. Nagihan Özel’s work in Antalya offered a compelling response to both questions. By placing works sourced from private collections and galleries at the center of a public debate on climate, she reminded us that curating is not merely an aesthetic choice, but also an intellectual responsibility and a form of international cultural diplomacy.

The phrase “Still Possible,” therefore, is not simply an expression of hope for the planet’s future. It also speaks to the possibility of art bringing different geographies, generations and modes of thought together in one place. COPArt’s greatest strength lies in Nagihan Özel’s ability to turn that possibility into a tangible, rich and thought-provoking artistic experience.