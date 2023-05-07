A group of Italian climate activists poured the black liquid into the waters of Rome’s famous Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi (Fountain of the Four Rivers), designed by Bernini, as a form of protest Saturday.

According to media reports, four activists from the Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation, targeted the 17th-century fountain designed by Italian sculptor and architect Bernini in 1651.

They poured the black liquid into the waters at the central Piazza Navona.

Activists of "Last Generation" stage a demonstration inside the Quattro Fiumi fountain, in Rome, Italy, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo)

Protesters opened a banner against using fossil fuels and chanted: “Our future is as black as this water,” before police intervened.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said this is “another senseless gesture” by defacing Rome’s monuments.

“Putting the artistic heritage at risk does not save the environment,” he wrote on Twitter.

The activities also poured black liquid last month into the waters of Fontana della Barcaccia, another historical landmark fountain in Rome.