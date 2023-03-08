Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) is featuring the "8th Color: Women and Traces" exhibition that welcomes 18 women artists from eight different disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, digital arts, textiles, collage, miniatures and installations on International Women's Day.

Artwork from the "8th Color: Women and Traces" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo courtesy of AKM)

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of artworks that explore women's stories, cultural heritage and existence in the world through powerful expressions and a variety of materials and techniques.

The exhibition invites art goers to explore artwork that challenges traditional notions of women's identity.

The artists present women as dynamic and vibrant individuals despite societal expectations and roles assigned to them.

Artwork from the "8th Color: Women and Traces" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo courtesy of AKM)

The exhibition, which will be held until April 2, can be visited free of charge.