The prominent gallery Anna Laudel launched a new solo exhibition by Turkish artist Sarp Kerem Yavuz in its space in Germany’s Dusseldorf on March 16. Curated by Sena Çakırkaya, “The Last Orientalist,” which deals with the cultural tides impacting today’s world, can be seen until May 29.

In his latest exhibition, the artist meditates on the similarities and differences between the East and the West. The artist and curator, who came together for the first time in 2013 for a photography exhibition at the Istanbul Modern Museum titled "Close Quarters,” this time present a carefully curated overview of Yavuz’s various series produced since 2010.

The exhibition features the 10-year creative journey of the artist. Putting forward an ideological perspective on the art history of both territories, Yavuz reverses the language and techniques used in Orientalist paintings of the Western world, where painters would portray the East the way they imagined it to be.

Sarp Kerem Yavuz, "Galata," UV print on plexiglass, LED lightbox, 230 by 150 centimeters, 2019. (Anna Laudel)

Yavuz explores culture and history based on his personal past in this exhibition with the series “Substitutes For My Father,” “In the Closet,” “Maşallah” and “Curse of the Forever Sultan.”

Based on his own relationship with his father, the artist’s first series “Substitutes For My Father” also kickstarted his artistic career at the age of 21, making him the youngest artist ever to be exhibited and included in the permanent collection of Istanbul Modern Museum in 2013. The series is comprised of various men with different cultural backgrounds talking about their relationships with their fathers. This portrait installation has a sociological aspect due to the diversity of these memories as well as the universal qualities of these relationships.

During his university education in the U.S. at the historically progressive Oberlin College, Yavuz took large-format photographs in the vintage locker rooms of the college varsity sports teams. While the “In the Closet” series showcases these photos, it also features the artist’s new photography works in which he stages the social relationships among men in Turkish baths. Through private spaces shared by fellows such as locker rooms and baths, the artist reflects on the similarities and contrasts in male camaraderie between two different geographical locations and societies.

Sarp Kerem Yavuz, "Sultanahmet," UV print on plexiglass, LED lightbox, 230 by 150 centimeters, 2019. (Anna Laudel)

In his “Maşallah” series, the artist uses traditional geometric designs and Iznik tiles from the Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Topkapı Palace as well as other iconic monuments from the region. His most widely exhibited series to date, the series has earned Yavuz the New Artists Society Award in 2014, the Palm Springs Photo Festival Emerging Photographer Award in 2016, and the Leslie Lohman Museum Artist Fellowship in 2019.

“Curse of the Forever Sultan" is a series of neon sculptures depicting various traditional Ottoman characters from the 18th and 19th centuries. Each sculpture is life-size or larger and designed as a two-dimensional caricature of a member of the Ottoman court or military.

Conceptually intertwined with each other, all series offer a variety that constantly renews itself visually and structurally.