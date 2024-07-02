Located in Pergamon, an ancient city in the western province of Izmir, the Bergama Theater Festival, aiming to be a sustainable, sharing and transforming event, is gearing up for its fifth edition with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Bergama Municipality.

This year, the festival will take place on Aug. 9-11 in the historic venues of Bergama.

With dreams of becoming a sustainable and transforming festival, the Bergama Theater Festival invites participants to embark on new stories from the ancient structures to the streets of Bergama, tracing the paths of history. Alongside national and international performances, the festival program offers comprehensive experiences with panels and workshops. As in previous years, the festival is made possible with contributions from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Bergama Municipality, the Bergama Chamber of Commerce, BERKSAV and the Ne Yerde Ne Gökte Association (Neither on Earth nor in the Sky Association).

Supported by Fibabanka and Ateş Çelik, BERaBER will bring the festival to life for the fifth time in Bergama's historic, special and unique locations, welcoming art lovers with both paid and free events throughout the three-day program.

Continuing to emphasize the importance of coming together, meeting new people and sharing new stories, the Bergama Theater Festival, in its fifth edition, will be a platform that fosters interactive engagement and builds new connections, focusing on themes such as Localization, Sectorization and Displaced Cultural Heritage.

This year's festival promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity and community spirit, inviting all to explore the spell of theatre against the backdrop of Bergama's timeless landscapes.