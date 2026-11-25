From moments of personal struggle to scenes of social change, photographs capturing life across different parts of the world come together at an Istanbul exhibition exploring what people share despite their different backgrounds and circumstances.

Titled "Müşterek" ("Collective"), the exhibition opened at Karaköy Palas earlier this month through a collaboration between the KÜME Foundation and Anadolu Agency (AA). Drawing on award-winning images from the international Istanbul Photo Awards competition, it invites visitors to reconsider humanity's relationship with itself, others and the world.

Curated by Murat Kösemen, the exhibition brings together photographs documenting major events, social transformations and individual stories, giving them a new meaning through a shared narrative.

Organized by AA for 12 years, the Istanbul Photo Awards recognizes professional photographers for their news photography across several categories. The exhibition's selection of winning images goes beyond documenting historical events and social realities, highlighting the universal dimensions of human experience.

A visitor walks past award-winning photographs on display at the “Müşterek” ("Collective") exhibition at Karaköy Palas, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2026. (Courtesy of KÜME Foundation)

Structured around five conceptual themes, Müşterek leaves their interpretation open to visitors through visual and intellectual cues. Stories from different geographies, individual and collective memories, human encounters and moments of change converge in a narrative that takes on new meaning with every perspective.

Rather than simply presenting photographs, the exhibition makes visitors part of the storytelling process, allowing them to draw on their own memories and experiences as they reflect on the images and their place in the wider human story.

Müşterek is open to visitors at Karaköy Palas through Dec. 31, 2026.