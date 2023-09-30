A flash flood struck Istanbul on Friday, leaving art enthusiasts and investors in despair as it targeted art pieces showcased at the 18th Contemporary Istanbul (CI) held in Tersane Istanbul. The incident has prompted art investors to seek refunds, while art lovers are left disheartened by the loss of valuable artworks.

The 18th CI kicked off on Thursday and was set to run until Sunday. The art fair, hosted at the historic Tersane Istanbul, situated on the grounds of a former Ottoman-era shipyard along the Golden Horn, was a cultural event featuring 75 galleries and initiatives from 22 countries.

A photo taken by one of the art lovers shows a damaged art piece in the Contemporary Istanbul (CI) fair in Tersane Istanbul, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2023.

A lineup of galleries representing Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, East Asia, and the United States had gathered to showcase a diverse array of contemporary art.

However, the atmosphere at CI took a tragic turn when a flash flood hit the venue on Friday, causing significant damage to many of the art pieces on display.

Water inundated the exhibition spaces, threatening invaluable artworks and leaving the participating galleries and artists in shock.

A photo, captured from a video by an art lover at the event, shows staff cleaning up after the flood that struck Contemporary Istanbul in Tersane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2023.

Art investors who had poured their money into these pieces are now seeking compensation for the damage incurred.

The exact extent of the loss is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that a substantial number of artworks have been affected.

As the floodwaters recede and the cleanup begins, gallery owners and artists are left grappling with the financial and emotional toll of this unforeseen disaster.

The art community, both in Türkiye and internationally, has expressed its solidarity for those impacted by this unfortunate incident.