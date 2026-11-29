The “Hayat Ağacı” (“Tree of Life”) exhibition, curated by Emre Sefer and featuring works by nine artists, has opened at the gallery of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul.

Focusing on the image of the tree of life, a symbol of life, abundance, immortality and universal order throughout history, the exhibition traces its origins from the ancient cultures of Mesopotamia to different regions and civilizations around the world. It features works by Raşit Altun, Malik Bulut, Mercan Dede, Devrim Erbil, Burçin Erdi, Yalçın Gökçebağ, Barış Sarıbaş, Ismail Tetikçi and Hakan Yılmaz.

The exhibition explores cultural heritage as more than something to be preserved, presenting it as a source of ideas that can also be questioned and reinterpreted. It aims to bring into focus the creative relationship between remaining connected to the past and embracing the future.

Visitors view artworks at the “Tree of Life” exhibition at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

From Mesopotamia to world

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), curator Emre Sefer discussed the exhibition’s conceptual foundations, his curatorial approach and the story behind the project, as well as the meanings carried by the tree of life metaphor.

Sefer said the idea took shape after an earlier project on Leonardo da Vinci, inspiring him to explore ways of bringing Türkiye’s own cultural heritage to a global audience.

Sefer said he found an answer in the image of the tree of life, which appears in some of humanity’s oldest written records, including Sumerian texts. The symbol later spread across different regions, cultures and belief systems, taking on new meanings while retaining its association with life, continuity and existence.

“Perhaps the symbol’s journey traces the history of cultural exchange from Mesopotamia to different parts of the world,” he said.

For Sefer, the most exciting part of the project was revisiting this ancient heritage through the eyes of contemporary artists and turning it into an international art project. “We should create projects that introduce the values of our own region to the world, just as we seek to discover and share those of other cultures,” he added.

Visitors view artworks at the “Tree of Life” exhibition at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

‘Know thyself’

Drawing attention to the fundamental question the Tree of Life poses to individuals – how well they know themselves – Sefer said he attaches great importance to the ancient Greek principle of “Know thyself.”

Sefer emphasized that knowing oneself begins with understanding the cultural roots that shape one's identity. The place where people are born, the society they grow up in and the heritage they inherit all leave their mark on how they think and see the world.

“What matters is not just knowing where we come from, but questioning how much of what we believe is truly our own and how much we have accepted without question,” he said. He added that challenging inherited beliefs and prejudices and freeing oneself from them as much as possible were essential to developing a deeper understanding of oneself.

Sefer said the Tree of Life offers a similar perspective on the relationship between people and their roots. Knowing where we come from, he noted, does not mean adhering to inherited values without question, but understanding how they have shaped us so we can form our own ideas and make more conscious choices about the future.

“A tree draws nourishment from its roots, but it does not grow toward them. Its branches reach out in new directions and toward new possibilities. I think the same is true of people,” he said.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors through Dec. 13.