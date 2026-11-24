One of the must-see exhibitions on Istanbul’s art calendar this month is Jin Meyerson’s "Ruptured Adjacency," on view at Dirimart Dolapdere. Bringing together the artist’s new paintings and a video work, the exhibition explores the intersections of identity, memory, displacement and digital image production, examining not only how images emerge, but also how they transform.

Is it always possible to know where an image comes from, which memories it carries, or how the elements that constitute it relate to one another? The changing, fragmented and reconstructive nature of memory becomes a visual field of inquiry in Meyerson’s practice. This tension between uncertainty and reconstruction runs throughout the "Ruptured Adjacency."

To understand Meyerson’s practice, it is necessary to look at the relationship he establishes between painting and digital production. Moving between figuration and abstraction, the artist approaches digital technologies not as a separate domain standing in opposition to painting, but as a means of expanding its conceptual and formal possibilities. Data, digital processing, paint and the artist’s physical interventions become inseparable layers within the production process. The resulting images take shape through a combination of different sources and interventions rather than following a fixed narrative.

Jin Meyerson's "Duet 1," oil on canvas, is featured in his "Ruptured Adjacency" exhibition at Dirimart Dolapdere, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Dirimart)

The exhibition’s title, "Ruptured Adjacency," evokes the relationships that persist between separated elements despite the distance that divides them. Meyerson’s paintings bring together images drawn from LiDAR scans, previous paintings and videos from his personal archive through a generative process based on shifting points of perception. Meyerson combines and transforms these sources throughout his creative process. By combining figurative elements with abstract forms, Meyerson creates compositions that resist a single, fixed interpretation. An image's meaning comes not only from what it depicts, but also from the sources and processes behind its creation.

At the heart of this approach lies the artist’s long-standing research into digital production. Since the late 1990s, Meyerson has incorporated randomization software into his artistic practice and continued to explore the possibilities offered by evolving image-processing technologies. As unexpected results generated by digital systems encounter the artist’s own decisions and physical interventions on canvas, the production process becomes a dialogue between the algorithmic and the intuitive. The results generated by a digital system are reshaped through the artist’s intervention, while paint and gesture, in turn, transform the possibilities offered by the digital image. Technology thus ceases to function merely as a tool outside painting and becomes an integral part of the image’s formation.

Meyerson’s interest in the digital realm extends beyond its possibilities for visual production. The artist has stated that growing up within diaspora communities at a time when digital space was perceived as a liminal territory belonging to no one and everyone played a role in his turn towards this realm. In this context, digital space emerges as a place where the boundaries of physical geography, belonging and identity can be reconsidered. The relationship Meyerson establishes between digital and pictorial spaces therefore extends beyond a technical experiment, intersecting with questions of displacement, connection and positioning oneself between different worlds.

A portrait of artist Jin Meyerson by photographer Kim Sangtae. (Courtesy of Dirimart)

Memory and identity are closely connected to Meyerson’s personal history. Born in Korea and adopted by an American family, the artist grew up without official records of his birth. This experience forms an important context for his investigation into how exile, belonging and fragmented histories resonate within both individual and collective memory. In Meyerson’s works, the past is approached not as an immutable and completed narrative, but as a structure that can be reconstructed through processes of remembering, loss and reconciliation. This approach also resonates with the exhibition’s method of bringing together disparate visual sources. The reassembly of images originating from different periods and processes of production suggests that memory, too, can be understood not as a narrative progressing along a single trajectory, but as a structure in which different fragments influence one another.

The video work presented in the exhibition also draws from the same data as the paintings, extending Meyerson’s investigation of the image into the dimensions of movement and time. While the dark room dedicated to the video offers an experience distinct from the exhibition’s main space, the video relates to the paintings both as a point of departure and as a result.

"Ruptured Adjacency" also invites reflection on the position of painting at a time when digital technologies are increasingly transforming image production. Meyerson’s research, however, is less concerned with a debate over whether digitalization will replace painting or render physical production obsolete than with how different modes of production can transform one another. Algorithmic processes, archival imagery, personal memory and physical intervention cease to function as independent layers within the artist’s practice. Instead, the image becomes a structure that is continually reshaped through these encounters.

Meyerson’s first solo exhibition at Dirimart and in Türkiye, "Ruptured Adjacency," brings together the relationships between past and present, individual and collective and analog and digital, presenting different facets of the artist’s long-standing visual research. The exhibition proposes an approach in which images can be understood not merely as representations of something, but also as structures that connect different times, experiences and processes of production.

Jin Meyerson’s "Ruptured Adjacency" is on view at Dirimart Dolapdere until Dec. 13, 2026, excluding Mondays.