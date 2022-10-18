The exhibition "My Name is Engraving" has opened its doors to art enthusiasts with a prestigious collaboration between Istanbul's Küçükçekmece Municipality and the Italian Embassy, ​​the Italian Consulate and the Italian Cultural Office, unfurling the works of the world-famous engraving artist Fatih Mika along with the most distinguished works of 90 students from 11 different countries.

Building an intercultural bridge between two countries through art, the exhibition also includes an engraving inspired by the historical Mimar Sinan Bridge, titled "Longing for Küçükçekmece," created by Mika based on his memories while abroad, an ode to his hometown where he was born and raised.

People view the artwork displayed at the "My Name is Engraving" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

Stating that being in Küçükçekmece after years brought back many different emotions, the engraving artist Fatih Mika said: “Küçükçekmece means hearth and home for me."

"This exhibition is a product of my professors at the French Academy of Fine Arts for the last eight years. There are works by 90 students from 11 countries. I also display my two engravings. Now Küçükçekmece witnesses my eight-year of efforts. Having such a kind of exhibition here shows the younger generations that they can also achieve this one day," he added.

Artwork from the "My Name is Engraving" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

Mika currently teaches the "Engraving Techniques" course at the Florence Academy of Fine Arts, one of the most established universities in the world of art.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the Küçükçekmece Municipality Directorate of Culture and Social Affairs presented the Italian and Turkish catalogs for the exhibition for the art world and guests.

The exhibition can be viewed at Cennet Culture and Art Center (CKSM) until Nov. 20.