Istanbul’s cultural hub Yapı Kredi bomontiada will host a new solo exhibition by street photographer Erhan Coral starting on May 10. The “All Alone in the City” exhibition will tell the story of people who are alone in different areas of the city at different times and in different seasons.

Coral started photography with a very basic analog camera as a mere hobby. However, this hobby turned into a great passion for the photographer, and with huge inspiration from the likes of Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Doisneau, Vivian Meier, Josef Koudelka and Martin Munkacsi, Coral has been shooting for years now.

A photo by Erhan Coral.

While the self-taught street photographer mainly takes photos for B&W, he likes to be on the streets to observe people and capture them in their sincerest moments. According to him, having been born and raised in Istanbul provided him with an opportunity to follow photography with more fervor, offering a culturally mixed and vibrant environment.

Coral, who mostly shoots in black and white, has had the chance to photograph different cities, different cultures and different people due to his frequent travels, as well. His latest “All Alone in the City” exhibition features photos telling the stories of people who do not live in familiar places, offering the opportunity to interpret these stories with sadness and curiosity.

The revenues of the works sold in Coral's exhibition will be donated to the Community Volunteers Foundation. The exhibition can be visited free of charge in the Yapı Kredi bomontiada B Block exhibition area until May 31 every day except Mondays. The visiting hours are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.