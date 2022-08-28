Contemporary Istanbul and several events surrounding the fair are back in full force. I think the art fair is proud and excited to host once again this incredible gathering of top contemporary artists, galleries, brand partners and collectors. The 17th edition of the event is slated for Sept. 17-22, the main sponsor is Akbank Sanat. So, what is new in this year’s Contemporary Istanbul? Here’s for what all to keep an eye out.

The fair will welcome visitors at Tersane Istanbul, a venue located in the historical Ottoman-era shipyards on the picturesque shores of the Golden Horn. Sixty-six leading galleries and art initiatives from at least 22 countries will come together and the fair will showcase 1,476 artworks by 558 artists. A strong lineup of galleries from Europe and the Middle East is joined by top galleries from North America, Africa, and Asia this year.

Among the galleries that are participating in the event for the first time are 193 Gallery from Paris, Anca Poterasu Gallery from Bucharest, Collect Gallery from Sofia and Istanbul, Dedicace Gallery from Tbilisi, Firetti Contemporary from Dubai, Hestia from Belgrade, Hofa Gallery from London, Iram Art from Ahmedabad in India, Muse Contemporary Art from Istanbul, Mucciaccia Contemporary from Rome, Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery from Dubai, Roya Khadjavi Projects from New York, Wadström Tönnheim Gallery from Marbella in Spain and Kvareli Foundation for Contemporary Art from Tbilisi.

Highlighting the vibrant cultural scene of Turkey, Contemporary Istanbul will also feature a number of contemporary art initiatives rising in different regions of the country, including Are Projects from Antalya, Baksı Museum from Bayburt, Imalat-hane from Bursa, Loading from Diyarbakır, Noks Art Space from Istanbul, Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) from Eskişehir, Viable from Istanbul and Video-ist from Balıkesir.

‘The Yard’ exhibition

Tersane Istanbul, the venue of the 17th Contemporary Istanbul, is a spectacular architectural landmark and a historical gem located on the Golden Horn. Used by the Ottomans as imperial shipyards, the site dates back to the 15th century. The historical buildings of Tersane have been recently renovated by the award-winning firm Tabanlıoğlu Architects.

An exhibition will be held in the outer courtyard of Tersane as part of Contemporary Istanbul along with the main displays. “The Yard” exhibition will feature 24 site-specific installations and sculptures by artists such as Anke Eilergerhard, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Ayla Turan, Bedri Baykam, Can Yıldırım, Canan Tolon, Erdil Yaşaroğlu, Ergin Cavuşoğlu, Güvenç Özel, Halil Altındere, Isaac Chong Wai, Ingravi Desa, Itamar Gov, Kemal Tufan, Luis Cera, Martian Tabakov, Osman Dinç, Renée Levi, Sergen Şehitoğlu, Stijn Ank, Uğur Cinel and Vuslat.

During the fair, Contemporary Istanbul partner BMW will also present a special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe created by Jeff Koons. The 8 X JEFF KOONS embodies precision, refinement, and craftsmanship, with a multilayer paint taking 285 hours to apply onto each car. The expressive and striking design combines 11 different exterior colors ranging from blue to silver and from yellow to black.

Additionals

As part of the Contemporary Istanbul Dialogues series, the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation will also organize a panel discussion, “Testing the Elasticity of the Art Space,” during the fair. Moderated by curator Marc Olivier Wahler, the speakers will discuss the art spaces of today and tomorrow.

Moreover, this summer Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF) is running an artist-in-residence program. The residency focuses on the topic of upcycling and the artists are working with scrap metal materials. The works produced by the artists will be on display at a special exhibition at Contemporary Istanbul and will continue at different venues both abroad and in Türkiye.