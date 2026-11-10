Among missile fragments, twisted metal and wires scattered beneath the rubble, Lebanese visual artist and antiquities expert Lina Jouni found the raw materials for an artistic project that transforms remnants of Israeli strikes into works preserving memories of places and victims.

After returning to her home in Roumine, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, following displacement during the 2024 Israeli war, Jouni found her house damaged by strikes that had hit the surrounding area.

Broken glass, stones, metal fragments and other remnants of bombardment were scattered around the property.

As she gathered the debris, the pieces of shrapnel caught her attention. Rather than allowing them to end up as waste, she began seeing them as objects capable of preserving traces of the war and documenting a period experienced by locals across southern Lebanon.

Since then, Jouni has transformed remnants of bombardment into sculptures and other artworks, largely preserving their original forms along with their rust, scars and distortions.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Jouni said the war changed her life after bringing tourism, archaeological and artistic activities she had been involved in to a halt.

"I found that shrapnel allows you to document history in the way you want and conveys an image of a particular era we lived through,” she said.

Artwork created by Lebanese visual artist Lina Jouni from shrapnel collected from Israeli military munitions is displayed at her home in the Roumine village, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Shrapnel with stories

Since 2024, Jouni has worked on transforming remnants of strikes into artworks while deliberately preserving the original shapes of metal fragments and the rust and damage they carry as part of the stories she seeks to tell.

She said she does not try to significantly alter the shape of each fragment, but instead works to highlight the idea suggested by the material itself.

"I left it in its original form, with its old rust,” she said, explaining her determination not to erase the marks left on the pieces.

Her materials are not limited to metal fragments.

Jouni also uses severed electrical wires, stones and remnants of construction materials, turning them into figures and sculptures evoking events linked to the war.

Some of the works reference the explosions involving pagers and other wireless communication devices, as well as scenes of destruction across towns in southern Lebanon.

In September 2024, 37 people were killed and more than 3,250 others, including women and children, injured in a wave of explosions in Lebanon. Israel later claimed responsibility for the operation.

Jouni has also produced works using material collected during rubble removal in Nabatieh, including one sculpture bearing the words: "We refuse to die.”

At one site linked to an assassination, she collected wires, shrapnel and other material and used them to create three sculptures intended to represent the persistence of memory and its transmission between generations.

Lebanese visual artist Lina Jouni uses a hammer to shape a piece of shrapnel collected from Israeli military munitions as she works on an artwork at her home in the Roumine village, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Risks beneath rubble

Collecting remnants of bombardment, however, is not without danger.

Jouni said some sites hit by Israeli strikes remain hazardous to those attempting to reach them because of drone activity and potentially contaminated materials, including remnants of phosphorus.

She said some people suffered burns while trying to clear debris or retrieve belongings and other objects from damaged sites, with some requiring hospital treatment for more than two months.

Her previous experience working with mine-clearance teams has helped her approach potentially dangerous remnants cautiously, she said, while stressing that risks remain.

Jouni said she follows precautionary measures when handling the pieces she collects and uses materials to treat them while trying to avoid contaminating agricultural land, as some remnants may contain harmful substances.

Preserving victims’ memories

Over time, Jouni’s works have become more than artistic objects.

They have attracted people seeking pieces connected to locations or incidents where relatives or loved ones were killed.

Some fragments reach her as gifts from people who have kept them, while she obtains others through exchanges or purchases.

She said she has also received requests through social media for remnants from specific locations associated with assassinations or deaths.

For Jouni, a piece of shrapnel is no longer simply part of a weapon of destruction. It can instead become an object with historical and personal value, carrying the story of a place, a family or an entire period of war.

That idea has prompted her to consider establishing a museum to house her artwork and war remnants with historical significance, with the aim of preserving the memory of places and events across southern Lebanon.

The project, however, would require funding, support and a suitable venue, as well as a clear concept for displaying the material while preserving its meaning, she said.

An artwork depicting a face wearing glasses, created by Lebanese visual artist Lina Jouni from shrapnel collected from Israeli military munitions, is displayed at her home in the Roumine village, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2026. (EPA Photo)

From destruction to life

Jouni sees her work not only as an artistic effort but also as an opportunity to reuse materials already available locally, giving the project environmental and economic dimensions, particularly during reconstruction.

She said some artworks made from shrapnel have attracted visitors who considered them suitable for display in their homes because they combine aesthetic value with memories of the war.

Certain metals require specialized tools and techniques because of their thickness and characteristics, while in other works she uses stone, concrete and electrical wires depending on the idea she is trying to express.

Jouni believes southern Lebanon has raw materials, skilled workers and expertise that could be used in a variety of projects and that some remnants could be repurposed into lower-cost solutions if handled properly and safely.

Her message, she said, is that materials associated with killing and destruction can be reshaped into artistic forms representing the possibility of restoring life and rebuilding what war destroyed.

She said she found in that process a way to revive life and reconstruction by turning harsh materials once used in war into something beautiful.

Jouni hopes her experience will inspire others to use materials available in their surroundings - whether metal, wires or construction debris - and transform them into creative projects suited to their skills and ideas.

Widespread destruction

Jouni’s work comes as areas of southern Lebanon face major challenges in clearing rubble and rebuilding after Israeli attacks.

According to an assessment published by the U.N. Development Programme last June, direct damage to buildings south of the Litani River was estimated at about $1.38 billion.

The amount of rubble was estimated at around 3.1 million cubic meters, based on satellite imagery documenting damage through April 29.

A World Bank assessment published in March 2025 estimated Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction needs at around $11 billion following the war that lasted from Oct. 8, 2023 to Dec. 20, 2024.

Direct physical damage was estimated at about $6.8 billion.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people and injured 12,407 others, while more than 1 million people have been displaced.

The attacks have continued despite a Framework Agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv under U.S. mediation on June 26, providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security responsibility.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while Israeli forces advanced around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest conflict.