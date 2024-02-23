The Galata Tower will be closed to visitors for one month starting today due to reinforcement against earthquakes and exterior facade repair works.

Last November, the 8th floor of the tower was closed to visitors due to roof repair works. During this period, the conservation of the tower's spire was completed and installed.

Ground-penetrating radar surveys were conducted on the structure's body walls and floor.

Based on the identified details, exterior facade repair of the tower will also be carried out. During the restoration works, no harm will be done to the nearly 400 migratory bird nests on the tower's body walls.

All applications will be carried out while considering the migration season of bird nests and swallows.

The works on the tower, which was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List in 2013 and is one of the important structures in the silhouette of Istanbul, are planned to be completed in April.